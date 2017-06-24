Warmer days and cooler nights predicted for Warwick

SUNSHINE: Courtney Sutton perfectly captured the sun shining through the trees.

SCHOOL holidays are off to a warm start with temperatures expected to read above average across the weekend in Warwick.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said most of Queensland had been experiencing above average conditions, with some regions climbing up to 5 degrees higher than the June average.

"A high pressure system tends to warm things up a bit," he said.

Mr Crock said Warwick would reach a top of 20 degrees today, slightly higher than the 18.4 degrees usually expected at this time of year.

Although clear skies would also affect temperatures at the end of the day, as night time temperatures dip below the average.

"Clear skies overnight makes it quite cold," he said.

"It was 2 degrees this morning, which is below the average minimum for June, which in Warwick is 4.9 [degrees].

"These sort of temperatures should continue over the next few days with the really clear skies."

Frost is also expected to make an appearance over the next few days Mr Crock said.

"There's probably been a bit of frost," he said.

"So that'll probably continue every morning up to and including Tuesday."

Mr Crock said the Southern Downs region would experience similar conditions.

Temperatures in Stanthorpe are expected to hit maximums a few degrees higher than usual today.

"The June average is 15.5 degrees and they're going for 18 today, tomorrow and Monday, which is a couple of degrees above average," Mr Crock said.