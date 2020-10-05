Warning about new ‘Warwick police scam’

SCAM ALERT: Phone scammers are targeting Warwick residents, pretending to be police.

WARWICK police are warning residents about a convincing scam which involves criminals pretending to be from the town’s police station in order to get victims’ personal details.

Senior Constable Kirsty Moore said she had received several reports of calls being made from the “Warwick Police Station phone number” asking for bank details during the past month.

According to Financial and Cyber Crime Group detectives, the scammers use ID spoofing, a practice which involves manipulating the telephone network so the incoming call appears to be from a different number — in this case a QPS number.

The scammer then threatens the listener in relation to an outstanding fine or fee, such as a warrant for arrest or deportation.

Senior Constable Moore said use of the trusted police identity could lead to more residents falling prey to the scam

“It is important that the public are aware that at no time will a police officer, banking institution, reputable business call you and ask for your bank details,” she said.

“This is a scam and should you fall victim, please contact your bank immediately and report this incident to Scamwatch.”

Queensland Police will also never:

– Contact you to ask for your Personal Identification Number (PIN) or bank details;

– Ask you to transfer money out of your account;

– Ask you to withdraw cash to hand over to them for safekeeping;

– Send someone to your home to collect cash, cards or your PIN.

If you have received such a call and made a payment to a scammer, contact your financial institution immediately and report the matter to the Australian Cyber Security Centre – ReportCyber.

Learn more about this scam at Scamwatch and R U In Control.