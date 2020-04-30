Warning as storms race towards southeast ahead of ‘icy blast’

Severe thunderstorms are likely though the afternoon and evening across QLD's southeast.

SEVERE storms and showers are forecast for the southeast today before of a cold front - dubbed an 'icy blanket' by the Bureau of Meteorology - moves through the southeast tomorrow morning.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said severe thunderstorms with possible damaging winds and large hail were "reasonably likely" across the southeast corner from this afternoon.

"The action is starting to pick up in the afternoon with quite a strong cold front moving eastwards," she said.

Keep an eye on ⚠️ warnings ⚠️ today southern Queensland. Thunderstorms have occurred in the southwest overnight and will move across the southeast today. Severe thunderstorms are expected with damaging to locally destructive winds possible.

"Currently it is quite far inland, but it is tracking at a reasonable clip, and it's tracking to hit the Gold Coast by this afternoon.

"It'll potentially bring storms and the main risk with those storms is destructive winds, and large hail can't be ruled out."

Severe thunderstorms are likely though the afternoon and evening across QLD's southeast.

Ms Wong said most towns can expect between 5-10mm of rain, however that number could be larger for areas sitting under a storm.

"There isn't a massive amount of rain because the system is moving reasonably quickly," she said.

Light showers are also moving into the southeast from a system in the east this morning.

"We have got a couple of showers just grazing past Moreton Island and north Stradbroke Island at the moment, so we could have a couple of little showers on the coast from anytime after 11am," Ms Wong said.

"There are two systems at play, the showers in the east and then the cold front coming in from the west, so the bulk of that activity is expected in this afternoon and this evening."

The potential for storms is due to a powerful low pressure system sitting over north eastern Victoria, with a cold front extending towards Queensland and moving eastwards.

The cold front reached Longreach about 6.30am this morning and is forecast to hit the southeast tomorrow morning.

Minimum temperatures in the southeast will drop between 6-10C this weekend and frost is likely in the Darling Downs, where subzero temperatures are forecast.

"These colder temperatures and dry conditions will spread across most of the state in the next few days," Ms Wong said.

"Tomorrow morning may feel quite cold in the southeast, even if it may not be the coldest temperature forecast over the next couple of days... because of the wind chill it may feel several degrees colder than it is.

"When those winds drop out that's when the cold air can really settle down and you get those cold temperatures, so that's what we're expecting for Saturday and Sunday is for the winds to drop down and minimum temperatures to go down even further.

"Not only the minimums will drop for the next few days, but the maximums will come down as well, along the southeast they will drop a few degrees."

Ms Wong said the effects of the cold front will be felt in areas as north as Townsville and is expected to last until mid next week.

"Minimums and maximums should slowly start to increase through the middle of next week, as we get the winds turning around," she said.

