Warning for 2000+ job loss in Warwick

FOLDED: The new data reveals just how many workers could be in trouble if JobKeeper ends early.

UP TO 548 businesses could be forced to close doors permanently if JobKeeper assistance ended early, according to an ominous new campaign.

The Don’t Cancel JobKeeper Early website, led by the Australian Labor Party, analyses treasury and ATO data to predict how many residents in our 4370 postcode could be left jobless if the Morrison government were to cancel the federal assistance prematurely.

“Approximately 2,082 local workers may be forced into unemployment, and

up to $3,123,600 could be ripped out of the local economy each and every fortnight.” the site reads.

The website then asks readers to sign a petition.

Stanthorpe fares slightly better at a predicted “290 businesses” closure, leaving “1,102 local workers” without a job.

Together it paints a sobering picture for our region.

Following our state electorate, 6083 workers could be unemployed, and a whopping 1599 businesses could fold.

The program was originally intended to last six months, but with drought, bushfire and border closures, many businesses have claimed they are not yet ready to support workers.

The Federal Government received the final report of a review into JobKeeper last month but is yet to release the information to the public.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud was contacted by the Warwick Daily News for comment but failed to meet our deadline.

TOP 5 SOUTHERN DOWNS POSTCODES TO BE HIT WITH POTENTIAL JOB LOSS:

– Warwick: 2082 workers

– Goondiwindi: 1269 workers

– Stanthorpe: 1102 workers

– Allora: 399 workers

– Inglewood: 198 workers