WARNING: Hail, heavy rain and winds to lash Warwick

WEATHER WARNING: Election voting was put on hold as rain torrented down yesterday over Palmerin St.

A WEATHER warning has been issued for the Warwick region as severe thunderstorms are expected to make their way across the Rose City this afternoon.

At 12.15pm, Bureau of Meteorology issued an amber alert for people across Queensland, including Warwick.

“Thunderstorms are rapidly developing across eastern and southeastern Queensland,” it read.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.”

It comes as a freak funnel cloud and heavy rain hit Warwick yesterday.

According to Environdata, Warwick has had 14.8mm from 9am already.

⚠️🌩️A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of #SEQld, extending from eastern Highlands to the Granite Belt, where thunderstorms may produce damaging wind, heavy rainfall & large hail. Locations: #Warwick, #Toowoomba, #Gympie & others. See: https://t.co/NosoK6uYnT pic.twitter.com/neJGJnsdcH — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 28, 2020

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.