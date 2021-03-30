Warning issued for Hire a Hubby operator in ritzy suburbs

Queensland's building watchdog has issued a warning about the activities of a builder trading under the Hire a Hubby name in some of Brisbane's swankiest suburbs.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) alleges Matthew Todd Cooley and his businesses - Renovations Brisbane and Cooley M Services trading as Hire a Hubby Ascot - has been taking excessive deposits from home owners and failed to rectify defective work.

A QBCC spokesperson said it urged consumers, contractors and suppliers to be cautious in their dealings with Mr Cooley and his related companies.

"The QBCC is aware of several complaints relating to Mr Cooley and his associated businesses," the spokesperson said.

"We warn anyone dealing with him and his businesses to exercise extreme caution, and to seek legal advice before making any payments, to protect their interests."

The watchdog said Mr Cooley was operating in suburbs include Balmoral, Norman Park, Hawthorne, Bulimba, Clayfield and Nundah.

Complaints about building work by Mr Cooley and his businesses can be made by phoning the QBCC on 139 333.

The QBCC said it encouraged consumers to use the free licence check on the QBCC website to confirm that the person they are dealing with is appropriately licensed.

The QBCC website also offers a free Find a Local Contractor search, that allows consumers to find licensed, skilled, local tradespersons.

Mr Cooley is alleged to have undertaken building work outside of his QBCC licence class and taken deposits in excess of the maximum allowed under the law.

Hire a Hubby has been contacted for comment.