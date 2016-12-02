WARNING: Severe fire danger warning in place today

A severe fire danger warning is in place across the Southern Downs today.

RESIDENTS of the Southern Downs and Granite are reminded that a severe fire danger warning has been issued for the region today.

The Bureau of Meteorology website states a hot and dry air mass will combine with moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwesterly winds to produce enhanced fire dangers over parts of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt.

For the rest of Friday 2 December:

Severe Fire Danger is forecast for the following forecast district: Darling Downs and Granite Belt

The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises you to:

Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au.

Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

The whole of the south east Queensland is also under a very high to extreme UV level between the hours of 9am and 3pm today.