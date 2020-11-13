Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hervey Bay police say these spikes have been left on the road at Murphy St.
Hervey Bay police say these spikes have been left on the road at Murphy St.
News

WARNING: Tyre-busting spikes on Coast road

Jessica Grewal
13th Nov 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are warning drivers and riders to be on the look-out for tyre-busting metal spikes at Point Vernon.

Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Paul Byrne told the Chronicle a member of the public had first reported the worrying find on Wednesday.

He said the spikes (pictured) could damage a vehicle tyre and "be even worse" for a push bike tyre.

With no leads police are issuing a warning.

"The information provided over the front counter suggested young children were throwing metal spikes onto the road in the area of Murphy St," Sgt Byrne said

"The only description we have so far is that they are children on scooters, around 12 years of age.

"Anyone with more information is encouraged to come into the front counter at the Hervey Bay station or phone Police Link on 13 14 44.

"In the meantime, we're just like the public to be aware of the need to take extra care on the road in this area."

More Stories

fraser coast hervey bay motoring police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Premium Content Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Rural An investigation can reveal the state’s 10 largest landowners occupy more than 27 million hectares – the same size as New Zealand.

        • 13th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Major Warwick employer secures exciting export deal

        Premium Content Major Warwick employer secures exciting export deal

        Business The exciting move will further cement the company’s place in the Rose City and the...

        Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Premium Content Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Weather Australia’s climate has gotten extremely hot extremely quickly

        • 13th Nov 2020 4:54 AM
        UQ vaccine safe, effective and OK for elderly – early data

        Premium Content UQ vaccine safe, effective and OK for elderly – early data

        Health Vaccine trials are ahead of schedule

        • 13th Nov 2020 4:50 AM