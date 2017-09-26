Warrego builds on big year

A YEAR has passed since the Green brothers took the plunge and set up in Warwick.

After 12 months in the Rose City, part-owner Chris Green said the team at Warrego Water Services wasn't looking back.

"It's been a busy year for us and we've enjoyed every moment of it,” Mr Green said.

"The growth we've seen has been quicker and bigger than we were expecting, which has been great.

"Being able to work with both big projects for companies and smaller projects for individual customers has been a strength for us.

"It allows us to work with a greater range of customers and network within the community and beyond.”

Mr Green said the support from the Warwick community was a big reason for Warrego Water Services' success.

"We've had great backing from our customers and local businesses,” he said.

"It's been overwhelming and we didn't expect it to happen as quick as it has.

"That support has allowed us to grow and employ two further staff along the way.”

Mr Green and the team won't be resting on their laurels however, as they look to continue their growth in their second year of operation in Warwick.