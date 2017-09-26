33°
News

Warrego builds on big year

WWS: Alice Hansford, Chris Green, Andrew Green, Ben McDonald, Lachie Bayley.
WWS: Alice Hansford, Chris Green, Andrew Green, Ben McDonald, Lachie Bayley. Sean Teuma
Sean Teuma
by

A YEAR has passed since the Green brothers took the plunge and set up in Warwick.

After 12 months in the Rose City, part-owner Chris Green said the team at Warrego Water Services wasn't looking back.

"It's been a busy year for us and we've enjoyed every moment of it,” Mr Green said.

"The growth we've seen has been quicker and bigger than we were expecting, which has been great.

"Being able to work with both big projects for companies and smaller projects for individual customers has been a strength for us.

"It allows us to work with a greater range of customers and network within the community and beyond.”

Mr Green said the support from the Warwick community was a big reason for Warrego Water Services' success.

"We've had great backing from our customers and local businesses,” he said.

"It's been overwhelming and we didn't expect it to happen as quick as it has.

"That support has allowed us to grow and employ two further staff along the way.”

Mr Green and the team won't be resting on their laurels however, as they look to continue their growth in their second year of operation in Warwick.

Topics:  community jobs and growth warrego water services

Warwick Daily News
10,000 more hit by flu in Qld, NSW as mum-of-two dies in ACT

10,000 more hit by flu in Qld, NSW as mum-of-two dies in ACT

A YOUNG mum-of-two has died after contracting influenza as Australia’s horror flu season continues.

Warwick event crowds lauded

ROLL IN: Two major events too place in Warwick last weekend with very little intervention from police.

Police commend behaviour during busy weekend in the Rose City

Big day out for doggos

Willow would make a good home for a responsible owner.

Southern Downs ARK happy with response from Warwick for adoption day

How to beat the soaring heat this week

SUMMER HAS COME EARLY: Bel Musch of The Coffee Club, with a mango frappe, which will be popular as the heat continues.

Five ways you can conquer the high temperatures and stay cool.

Local Partners