Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Warrego speedster doesn’t recall driving 114km/h in 80 zone

Hugh Suffell
1st Feb 2021 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
A solicitor has argued in court that because his client had "no recollection" of excessively speeding on the Warrego Highway, it reduced his criminality.

Michael Adam Tanusoski pleaded guilty to two offences in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 25, 2021.

The two charges were disobeying the speed limit and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, after Tanusoski was intercepted by police on the Warrego Highway at Plainland, travelling 114 km/hr in an 80km/h zone.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said on June 29, 2020, police were patrolling the Warrego Highway with a vehicle fitted with an on-board speed detector, and intercepted Tanusoski driving his vehicle.

He was taken to the Laidley Hospital where he supplied a specimen of blood that was sent for analysis.

The specimen returned a positive reading for a prescription drug called Baclofen, Senior Sergeant Windsor said.

Tanusoski's solicitor Mr Kayne Ballard told the court a fine was enough of a punishment for the offence.

Mr Ballard said in his submissions that because Tanusoski "had no recollection" of the event, that "reduced the criminality" and a conviction should not be recorded.

Magistrate Graham Lee said travelling at 114 km/hr through an 80 zone was "a very serious offence" and dismissed the argument.

Magistrate Lee said he would impose "fair and adequate punishment plus deterrent to the defendant and public".

Tanusoski was fined $1500 for the offences and disqualified him from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.

