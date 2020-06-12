Little 'warrior' severely burnt in bonfire accident

Ten-year-old Bodie Head was severely burnt in a bonfire accident on a family holiday last weekend.

Palmwoods boy, Bodie Head was severely burnt in a bonfire accident while on holiday outside of Gympie last weekend.

Bodie, who is currently in Brisbane Children's Hospital has full thickness burns to most of his right leg worsening to his ankle, foot and toes and severe burns to his left leg.

He will have permanent scarring from the accident.

A GoFundMe page set up by Bodie's uncle Daniel Head and family friend Melanie Collett to raise financial support for Bodie's parents, Karissa and Jimmy said the surgeons have made an incision down each side of his calf to relieve pressure.

"Bodie has been experiencing the most excruciating physical pain you could imagine and sadly Bodie may require skin grafts to his ankle, toes and foot until he stops growing," the GoFundMe page read.

Ms Collett said Bodie had already experienced big battles in his life, born with cataracts after contracting a virus from his mother while pregnant.

"With his amazing parent's strength and hard work and $20000 later with four surgeries, Bodie is able to see but does require contact lenses for the rest of his life. This guy is a warrior," Ms Collett wrote.

"Since the accident Karissa and Jimmy have been by Bodie's side at the Queensland Children's Hospital, which sadly brings back grief stricken familiar feelings of when they lost their little angel Benji who at just three months old sadly passed away from myocarditis, (swelling of the heart) caused by a virus he picked up when he was a just few days old.

"As you can only imagine being back in the same hospital is just heart rending."

Ms Collett said the GoFundMe page which has already raised $13000 of the $20000 goal in one day is assisting the Heads with living expenses such as mortgages and bills as they have been taking long absences from their jobs to be with Bodie.