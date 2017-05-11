WARWICK ABLAZE: Massive burn smokes out town

Rural firefighters keep watch on a multi agency controlled burn which blanketed parts of Warwick in smoke.

RESIDENTS could be forgiven for thinking that half of Warwick is on fire today.

Thankfully, the enormous amount of smoke billowing out from the north west of town is all due to a massive multi-agency controlled burn, aimed at reducing fuel in the area.

The 40 hectare burn, which is taking place on land owned by John Dee, was organised by the company and monitored by volunteers from nine local rural fire brigade, the Warwick fire service, Queensland Transport and Main Roads and Queensland Rail.

The burn is clearing the large blocks of vacant land between Warwick Golf Club, Horsman Rd and the railway line.

The massive operation began at 10am this morning and will continue until about 4pm.