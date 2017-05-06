Warwick actor has sights set on Hollywood

BRIGHT LIGHTS: Warwick actor Kate Hardy is getting set to take Hollywood by storm.

FORMER Warwick woman Kate Hardy is taking big steps in pursuit of the dreams she's chased since her days as a young student at St Mary's.

From a very early age Ms Hardy was transfixed on working in the performing arts and with a career in Hollywood beckoning, her dreams are slowly turning into reality.

Daughter of former Warwick Ambulance officer in charge Greg Hardy and wife Rosa, Ms Hardy said she was very serious about dance as a child growing up in Warwick.

"At 17 I moved straight to Sydney and studied a performing arts course at Brent St Studio,” she said.

"Since then a career in the industry has been my complete focus.”

Ms Hardy said she was very excited about the upcoming release of her most recent project, the soon-to-be released dramatic seven episode series, Plans.

"It's been a long time in the making but it's unlike anything on Australian screens,” she said.

"It's a more realistic look at diversity within relationships and although it was a very dramatic series, my character provided a bit of comic relief.

"It will be released online and we're hoping it will be picked up by ABC iview.

"I'm also so lucky to have picked up a manager in the US, Sager Entertainment, and I'm waiting on a visa application that will allow me to work in the states.”

Other films Ms Hardy has been involved with include SYD2030 and Book Club, which is currently in post-production and bound for the film festival circuits once completed.

American talent spotters have already taken notice of Ms Hardy's skills.

Casting director of Walk the Line and other Hollywood hits Lisa Beach said, "Isla Fisher better start worrying. Perky, adorable, solid comedy chops - great work.”