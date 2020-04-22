Warwick advocates welcome $52.8m boost to flying doctors

KEEPING AIRCRAFT IN THE AIR: The funding was a much-needed boost to the health services.

LIFESAVING rural flight services will soon get a coronavirus funding boost and Warwick advocates said financial relief couldn’t come at a better time.

The services, which include CareFlight, LifeFlight and Royal Flying Doctor Service, have been granted a combined $52.8 million to help evacuate patients with coronavirus to larger medical centres and fly-in medical workers and equipment to regional areas.

Treasurer for the Lions Club of Warwick Jeff Ferguson said the organisation donated to LifeFlight every year, but a cancellation in fundraising events such as barbecues had caused a serious monetary deficit for the Queensland emergency service.

“We just donated a cheque the other day of $1000 and they told us it would be assisting with providing additional stretchers, aircraft fuel and medical and maintenance staff for coronavirus,” he said.

“They do need all the help they can get. They even said the organisation’s lost about $200,00 due to the cancellations of fundraising. They’re struggling to keep aircraft up in the air.”

The Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue, which encompasses the Southern Downs region, was the busiest statewide base in the 2018-19 financial year, flying 643 critical missions, valued at more than $8 million.

Mr Ferguson said the evidence proved the value of the service to rural residents, especially in a time like this.

“We have a Lions member who lives near the Hospital and hear the helicopters almost daily,” he said.

“And now, it’s definitely important have the funds to be able to operate flights in and out during this emergency health situation.”

Federal Minister Regional Health Mark Coulton, who made the announcement on Monday, said the package would allow services to evaluate cases, deliver fly-in GP respiratory clinics and replenish personal protective equipment.

Mr Coulton said the funding would depend on the size of the regional hospital.

“Some of the regional hospitals in the larger towns have set up for that … but obviously in some of the smaller communities, where there’s no capacity for intensive care or not a large number of chronic-care beds, then it makes sense to evacuate those people who are unwell,” he said.

“But likewise, if we have a community-wide outbreak, we do have the capacity … to deploy services into that community.”

The Royal Flying Doctor Service Federation Executive Director Frank Quinlan said the funding gave services the support they needed to continue to care for rural Australians.

“The Royal Flying Doctor Service has been there for rural and remote communities for generations, and we are ready to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with all the supports and services necessary,” he said.

“The funding announced today (Monday) means we can be better prepared. It gives country Australians confidence that they will be cared for through this pandemic.”