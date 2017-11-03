Warwick Aerodrome brings up half-century

FLYING: The Warwick Aerodrome is still going strong today.

THE biggest race on the nation's racing calendar, the Melbourne Cup, is also the day many Australians mysteriously fall ill at lunchtime.

It's the day where non-punters can have a flutter and get caught up in the excitement.

In 2008, a familiar face took home what was formerly Australia's richest race, keeping the hungry imports at bay.

We take a look back at the Daily News from November 3, 2008, where drought was an ongoing issue for our farmers, the aerodrome celebrated a huge milestone, and one of our local cricketers produced a career best.

FARMERS were feeling vulnerable after it was revealed the federal drought assistance program could be completely scrapped.

It was recommended by the productivity commission that the Federal Government abolish the exceptional circumstances scheme.

"There's the worry that the country in our area will turn into lifestyle blocks. Four farms around me are no longer farmed by the occupants, they've gone into shared farming because of the economy,” farmer Bruce Mauch said.

THE Warwick War Memorial Aerodrome celebrated it's 50th anniversary at the weekend, with almost 100 people attending to pay tribute to the hard workers involved in the facility.

Ian Carstens and Judith Cutmore were on hand to honour their father Bob Carstens, who was a pioneer in the aerodrome.

Memories were shared throughout the day, including those by Ian, who said it was hard work to get it up and running.

"There were no bulldozers available in those days. They used small farm tractors to clear the land,” he said.

AN AMAZING effort from local Shaun O'Leary helped the Warwick Hotel Colts 1 grab victory over the Stockyard Animals at the weekend. O'Leary finished with career best figures of 7-39 in the win, as he claimed a prestigious five-wicket haul for the first time in his playing career.

Matthew Wagner was the only Stockyards player to show resistance to the onslaught, finishing with 25 not out with the bat, and bowling figures of 3-55 in his side's six-wicket defeat.

ALL eyes were on the British invaders, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Septimus, Honolulu and Allesandro Volta fancied in the betting for the Melbourne Cup.

Hope turned to despair however, with the trio running 18th, 21st and 20th respectively, prompting O'Brien to put a temporary ban on bringing his horses out for the race.

The Melbourne Cup stayed on home-soil with the now late Bart Cummings continuing his record run, claiming his 12th honour with Viewed. It wasn't all smooth sailing, as the five-year-old horse had to fend-off the fast-finishing Bauer, in the closest Cup finish in history.