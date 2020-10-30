Warwick aerodrome dubbed ‘worst in Australia’

FLY OVER: A USAF T28 Trojan of Kim Rolph-Smith flies over the Massie Aerodrome during the annual Wings Over Warwick.

AIRCRAFT enthusiasts have grown fed up over a lack of council engagement as they voice their fears that the Warwick airport is in dire need of updates.

In a letter submitted to the Southern Downs Regional Council this week, Queensland Recreational Aircraft Association said the council had not carried out consultation with the aviation community in five years, leading to a number of serious safety and operational pitfalls at the Massie site.

The worst of these included claims gravel-filled hangers made it difficult to taxi aircraft, that no helicopter landing made it a danger to other users, and that pilots were bypassing Warwick due to a considerably high refuel price.

QRAA President Phil Goyne also said the Warwick terminal ranked among one of the worst in Australia.

“I did note that our club has visited a lot of terminals and this one doesn’t come to standard at all,” Mr Goyne said.

“It’s very old and hasn’t had a lot of maintenance over the years. It’d be nice to see a better terminal.”

According to the letter, one maintenance engineer had even moved their business back to Brisbane, following ongoing frustration with council’s failure to act on dust levels and power connection.

It would mean the possible loss of four local jobs.

“It is a gateway to Warwick and this area, and it can bring business and business people to us,” Mr Goyne said.

“A good aerodrome makes a big difference to an area like this.”

Mr Goyne noted the majority of these issues had been created in the previous council’s term, and since the letter was made public, he had been contacted by CEO David Burges who said council would investigate.

A new consultative committee for the aerodrome had also been set up following discussion.

“I’m sure the new council will do a lot of good work as far as aerodrome is concerned,” Mr Goyne said.