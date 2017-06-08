Warwick and a second chance at life

CLOSE CALL: Peter and Chris Thompson almost didn't make it to Warwick.

OUR CITY OUR FUTURE - Peter and Chris Thompson

PETER and Chris Thompson had been coming to the Southern Downs for years as an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

They knew one day they'd retire here, but it almost didn't happen.

"We'd always been fond of the area,” Mrs Thompson said.

"Any spare chance we got, we'd load the caravan, grab the kids and head to Gordon Country for a weekend or more.

"It was our escape - to relax, bush walk; we'd bring the dog and just breathe and enjoy ourselves.

"On Saturdays we'd head into Warwick and get supplies and look around, we loved the area.”

After the global financial crisis hit, Mr Thompson, a plumber and drainer, decided to look for a change of career and bought an ammunitions business, Gold Coast Reloads.

"We ran the business in Brisbane for a few years, before council red tape made things difficult and we moved the shop to Yatala,” he said.

"It wasn't a great location, we were stuck in an industrial estate and struggled for a while before deciding to sell up and move to the Southern Downs.”

A few years later the couple found a house in Warwick and put their Brisbane house on the market.

"We got a nibble on our place almost immediately,” Mr Thompson said.

"That spurred me into action and I got to cleaning the yard of a lot of building materials I'd built up over the years in the industry. I was packing a trailer, when it came back on me and pinned me to a brick wall.”

Unfortunately for the couple, this was just the start of a harrowing few weeks.

"I was okay,” Mr Thompson said.

"A bit sore, but in 24 hours I had the flu and pneumonia.

"I wasn't well at all and remember coming home and going to bed. Next thing I was in the hands of paramedics.”

Mrs Thompson said a young trainee paramedic saved her husband's life.

"She asked if she could run an ECG for her training purposes,” she said.

"I think the more experienced paramedic was going to leave him in bed to rest but, once she saw the ECG, she knew something was very wrong.

"Peter died of a heart attack twice on the way to hospital and once more the next day. Each time they brought him back to life.”

Mrs Thompson said she was told three times by doctors her husband wasn't going to make it.

"He was eventually kept in an induced coma for 23 days,” she said. "I think he just wanted to get out of all the house-packing and paperwork.”

A year and a half later, Mr Thompson is mended and much more relaxed.

The couple opened their business, Downs Guns and Ammo, in Grafton St eight months ago.

"We love it here in Warwick,” he said. "Everyone is friendly and there's a level of respect you don't see in the city.” I wish we'd moved here earlier.”