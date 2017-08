Ergon Energy working on power cables connected to a home on fire in Johnson St, West Mackay.

A BLOWN transformer near the Caltex at Sladevale and power line faults are causing extensive power outages across the Warwick region this evening.

Firefighters are currently responding as they attempt to contain the multiple grass fires that are present at the scene.

Ergon Energy is taking steps to isolate the power from the impacted area.

The energy company currently states that 2711 customers are being impacted by the loss of power.