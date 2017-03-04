Warwick art exhibit sure to inspire

FINE WORK: Greymare jewellery designer Kathleen Moon is one of the artists to exhibit at the Artistic Inspirations show today.

HEAD along to see the works of some the region's finest artists in a Warwick Arts Council showcase today.

Arts council secretary Barbara Schmoelzer said the committee had been working for the past six months for the exhibition at St Mark's Hall.

Mrs Schmoelzer said the carefully curated exhibition included works from 18 Darling Downs artists from various disciplines.

"Fine art is the theme but we've got a range of artists all with a good pedigree,” she said.

"The event is really about showcasing the fine art talent around Warwick.

"There is one artist from Toowoomba and Stanthorpe but the majority are from the Warwick district.”

From millinery and print making to silk work and jewellery, Mrs Schmoelzer said there would be a lot for art lovers to see at the exhibition which opens this morning at 10am.

"We have jewellery artist Kathleen Moon, who has shown her stuff in London,” she said.

"A doll artist and porcelain maker, and an artist who makes framed mosaics from fusing mirrors,” she said.

"There's painters from different disciplines including traditional and impressionist works.

"We will also have an indigenous art silk worker there, an author, card maker, and a textile display.

"We've been working to garner the support of the community and all of the artworks are for sale if people would like to pick up a piece.”

In keeping with the fine art theme, live music and wine tasting will provide a posh experience for the five-hour art exhibition.

"We have a 14-year-old, Tessa King, playing piano as well as classical guitar to provide dulcet tones,” Mrs Schmoelzer said.

"Another 14-year-old, Jessica Welsh, does really refined spray paint artwork for something a little bit different.

"There will also be light refreshments included in the price of admission.”