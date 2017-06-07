Warwick author's book uncovers cyclone's fury

CYCLONE Tracy was one of the most devastating natural disasters this country has every seen, and Warwick author Dee Slater has spent 40 years compiling her version of the events that happened on that fateful Christmas night in 1974.

Her new book Tracy's Fury is a compelling and gut-wrenching account of the horrific event and its aftermath.

Ms Slater said the book was her first-hand recount of the disaster.

"If only we had known then what we know now, we would have done things so differently,” she said.

"For the safety of our young family, we would definitely have made other plans. Certain controversial facts about Tracy have remained largely hidden, that is why I had to write a full account, so that a record of those events will now exist.

"I can only hope it will encourage other survivors to come forward, before it is left too late.”

Ms Slater will launch the book at Joie De Vivre in King St on June 16. Phone 0409054939 to book a spot.