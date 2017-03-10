Warwick bakers roll out fine win

Margaret King, Brad Williams and Michael Deasy won prixes for baking and cake decorating at the Toowoomba Show.

WARWICK bakers came home breadwinners from Toowoomba Show after taking out several gongs in the cake and bun competition.

Woolworths cake decorator Margaret King, baking apprentice Brad Williams and baker Michael Deasy won several prizes in a tough line-up of 700 entrants from across south-east Queensland and as far afield as Gympie.

Ms King won best mud cake and picked up second place in the novelty cake section with an intricately decorated blue-ringed octopus sponge.

Mr Williams said he was pleased to have won third in the apprentice section and thanked Woolworths for encouraging its baking staff to enter cooking competitions.

"It's nice to come out with a prize as there were many strong entries and I guess it looks good on the resume too,” he said.

Mr Williams said he would continue to enter baking competitions.

Ms King, who has been a cake decorator for 32 years, said she had previously won prizes at the Toowoomba Show but this year her award was extra special.

"I haven't won in the mud cake section before so that was exciting and I was happy my novelty cake was placed second as it was quite unique,” she said.

Mr Deasy entered bread rolls and came second in his category. He said bread sections were hotly contested but the mud cake competition was the hardest to win. Ms King agreed.

"I'm not sure why the judges chose mine as what they look for in a winner does vary year to year,” she said.