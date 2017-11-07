Warwick basks in more rain overnight

Mitchell Petty shared this picture with Higgins Storm Chasing of a backyard at Urbenville in New South Wales last night.

Mitchell Petty shared this picture with Higgins Storm Chasing of a backyard at Urbenville in New South Wales last night.

THE Rose City saw a further 8.2mm of rain fall last night, after recording a great downpour of 26mm on Sunday night.

Winds of 60km/hr also hit, but large hail and damaging winds avoided the city.

Some regions south of the border saw more severe weather conditions, with large hail falling like snow in New South Wales.

Mitchell Petty shared a picture of his backyard in Urbenville in New South Wales with Higgins Storm Chasing last night, which looked like it was blanketed in ice.

AMAZING: Mitchell Petty shared this picture with Higgins Storm Chasing of a backyard at Urbenville in New South Wales last night. Contributed

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said the storms were not as severe by the time they reached Warwick.

"It was getting later in the evening so they lose some energy from the heating of the ground and that assists with producing hail," he said.

Mr Blazak said further storms could form today, but they were likely to hit Toowoomba and further north towards Kingaroy.

"The storms that form today may be a little more on the severe side so probably not too bad to miss out on them," he said.

A south-easterly change has now reached Warwick, which Mr Blazak said would bring cooler conditions.

"It's a south-easterly flow generated by a large high pressure system from Tasmania and that'll hang around for the rest of the working week and into the start of the weekend," he said.

There is a chance of the odd shower today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will be lower than average for November, which usually sees maximum temperatures of 28 degrees.

Today Warwick is expected to reach a top of 27, while tomorrow and Thursday have been predicted to see a maximum temperature of 23.