News

Warwick basks in more rain overnight

Mitchell Petty shared this picture with Higgins Storm Chasing of a backyard at Urbenville in New South Wales last night.
Mitchell Petty shared this picture with Higgins Storm Chasing of a backyard at Urbenville in New South Wales last night.
by Elyse Wurm

THE Rose City saw a further 8.2mm of rain fall last night, after recording a great downpour of 26mm on Sunday night.

Winds of 60km/hr also hit, but large hail and damaging winds avoided the city.

Some regions south of the border saw more severe weather conditions, with large hail falling like snow in New South Wales.

Mitchell Petty shared a picture of his backyard in Urbenville in New South Wales with Higgins Storm Chasing last night, which looked like it was blanketed in ice.

 

AMAZING: Mitchell Petty shared this picture with Higgins Storm Chasing of a backyard at Urbenville in New South Wales last night.
AMAZING: Mitchell Petty shared this picture with Higgins Storm Chasing of a backyard at Urbenville in New South Wales last night. Contributed

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said the storms were not as severe by the time they reached Warwick.

"It was getting later in the evening so they lose some energy from the heating of the ground and that assists with producing hail," he said.

Mr Blazak said further storms could form today, but they were likely to hit Toowoomba and further north towards Kingaroy.

"The storms that form today may be a little more on the severe side so probably not too bad to miss out on them," he said.

A south-easterly change has now reached Warwick, which Mr Blazak said would bring cooler conditions.

"It's a south-easterly flow generated by a large high pressure system from Tasmania and that'll hang around for the rest of the working week and into the start of the weekend," he said.

There is a chance of the odd shower today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will be lower than average for November, which usually sees maximum temperatures of 28 degrees.

Today Warwick is expected to reach a top of 27, while tomorrow and Thursday have been predicted to see a maximum temperature of 23.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology hail severe storm thunderstorm warwick weather

Warwick Daily News

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Southern Downs farmers grapple with succession 'minefield'

Southern Downs farmers grapple with succession 'minefield'

WITH each new generation, farmers are faced with the same, often difficult decision of who takes over the family farm.

All you need to know about the Melbourne Cup

The race that stops a nation is nearly here.

The race that stops the nation is upon us

The list that could have saved Tara Brown's life

Tara Browns mother Natalie Hinton says daughter would still be alive if a domestic violence disclosure scheme had existed in 2015.

LNP reveals it's five-point plan to tackle domestic violence

FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Tuesday

TOP STORIES: Destruction at Billy Day Underpass, a business overhall and Melbourne Cup tips, that's what's making news today.

Senseless destruction at $7.8mil underpass and top racing tips

Local Partners