Warwick benefits from $200m handout

REGIONAL FUNDING: Morgan Park has secured almost $1million in the Queensland Government scheme.

WARWICK has secured a small share of the Queensland Government's $200 million handout to upgrade facilities in regional areas.

Every eligible council in Queensland recently applied for funding through the State Government's Works for Queensland program and were given less than a month to draw up a wish list.

Southern Downs Regional Council (SDRC) was allocated $2.93 million for seven infrastructure projects while Far North Queensland councils received the biggest share netting $54.15 million of the package designed to create and sustain jobs.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said 65 councils submitted more than 700 projects to the scheme.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie said she appreciated the government had acknowledged the region.

"This funding really is a coup, as it signifies the government's commitment to investing in projects that will have enormous economic benefits for our region, particularly the creation of jobs,” Cr Dobie said.

"It is also comes without any need for a contribution or matched funding from council, and this means there is no impact on council's budget, so it's a win for our ratepayers,” she said.

Warwick District Sporting Car Club president John Torr said the funding would benefit all guests to Morgan Park particularly parents and young children.

"(SDRC CEO) David Keenan was able to secure us almost $1 million and that will go a very long way at Morgan Park,” Mr Torr said.

"We will be able to attract more competitors and spectators because we will have better facilities for guests, including toilets and showers.

"But I think the big win is that parents will have a mother's room which we haven't had in the racing circuit's history.”

All projects must be completed by 30 November 2017.

APPROVED PROJECTS:

Raw water from Connolly Dam to Morgan Park and Industrial Estate $1,085,000

Sewer to Morgan Park $975,000

Killarney streetscape (upgrade footpaths & tree planting on Willow St) $100,000

Allora streetscape (rejuvenate main commercial area) $200,000

Schnitzerling Street upgrade (B-Double access, widening & stormwater) $250,000

Stanthorpe streetscape - Fromes Lane (stage one of streetscape plan) $200,000

Connolly Dam toilets $120,000