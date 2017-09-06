Warwick Billycart races cancelled

NO MORE: Billycart racing in Warwick is set to cease.

A LACK of council support and steep road-closure fees are being blamed for a decision to cancel a family-focused event in Warwick.

Organisers of the Wacky Racers Billycart event, scheduled for next month, say it was a tough decision they were forced to make.

Total Driver director Gene Corbett said organisers were left stunned when they were declined a council grant to help with the cost.

"Part of the criteria is to provide a community and economic benefit,” Mr Corbett said.

"The benefit for the region is huge.

"We've had people planning to come in from out of town who are going to spend money in town with local businesses.

"This year's event was going to be great.

"We had car shows, displays, rocker cover racing and entertainment planned to accompany the racing down William St.”

Mr Corbett said a miscommunication meant organisers were not aware of a change in processes and didn't submit their application in time.

"Total Driver have to accept some responsibility for failing to comply with all the conditions.

"Despite us being in contact with council, even having a councillor on our committee, nobody told us that the entire process had changed from last year,'' Mr Corbett said.

"By the time this was brought to our attention, we simply did not have enough time to comply with all criteria as defined.

"We phoned and communicated this to council, stated we had no challenges with compliance, we could forward all required documentation, it was just by the time we were made aware, we had too little time for the submission.

Mr Corbett said a large part of the decision to withdraw the event from Warwick was centred around a council-imposed fee.

He said Total Driver was required to pay $2500 for traffic management plan and signs.

"It is not about the money, it is about the council profiting from someone providing a community event that already generates substantial tourism and media that benefits the entire community,” he said.

"We're doing all the work here, including paying for extra costs and running at no fee.

"We pay for event insurance which costs $1000, as well as event materials and safety.

"But they can't even donate some signs to help us with a traffic management plan. It's disappointing because it is a great community event, and plenty of kids were excited about it.”

Southern Downs Regional Council was approached for comment but did not respond by time of print.