Warwick boaties urged to avoid summer tragedy

SAFETY WARNING: Reader Kacey Gordon’s captures Leslie Dam but low levels could still affect users this summer.

NO WARWICK resident expects a boating trip to turn into tragedy but simple mistakes can often turn a day of fun into something unforgettable.

As part of SunWater’s new safety campaign this summer, the dam owners are using Leslie Dam to highlight how easy it can be to overlook hidden dangers in our waterways.

An ad campaign retells the story of Craig, who - despite 20 years’ experience - hits a rock and is thrown out.

Councillor and safety advocate Andrew Gale was part of the focus group for this project and said it was a story he was all too familiar with.

“If you’re an experienced boater and never hit something, you’re probably not all that experienced,” he said.

“By virtue of going back to shoreline, you’ll always hit something but the message is to hit as cautiously and slowly as possible.

“I’ve certainly hit trees and sandbanks and fortunately when those things have occurred I have been cautious, otherwise the consequences could have been much worse.”

SunWater said those risks were even higher as Warwick waited on substantial rainfall.

“SunWater understands the pressure dry conditions can have on communities and our customers. Like them, we are hoping for rainfall in the coming summer season,” a spokesman said.

“We will continue to monitor the storage level at Leslie Dam, which is currently at 11.79 per cent.

“Heading into the holiday season, SunWater expects more visitors to the dam, west of Warwick, for recreation and water-based activities.

“While things may appear calm on the surface, there may be hidden dangers in the water that can cause serious harm.”

It came as Cr Gale urged boat users once again to take lifejacket safety seriously this season.

“As someone who’s devoted a lot of their life to maritime safety, every tragedy stays with me and hurts me,” he said.

“Recreational boating is supposed to be fun. Hurting someone or causing significant damage to your boat is not fun.

“Your first priority has got to be safety 100 per cent of the time so you can have more fun times that just this holiday.”

For more information regarding boating on the dam, please visit the Maritime Safety Queensland website.