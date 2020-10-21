Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

FAMILY TIES: Dale Brown (middle) moved back in with sisters Maddyson, Rhylee Erynn and stepdad Wayde at the beginning of this year.

WHEN Warwick man Dale Brown’s roommate hightailed it during the drought, he was saddled with over $400 a week in rent and car repayments he couldn’t afford.

The choice to move back home with his mum and three teen sisters seemed inevitable.

But now, over five months later, it’s a decision he doesn’t regret one bit.

“There was just no realistic reason to be living on my own,” Dale said.

“My dog Bella would be barking at the neighbours because she was on her own all day. Now she can be here with the other dogs and mum.

“Unless you really want to move out there’s no absolute need to.”

Dale is one in a growing number of Australian youth returning home, a phenomenon aptly called ‘boomeranging’.

It comes as new data across 10 years shows Millennials are finding it tougher to build a career, buy a home or form a family.

Thirty-eight per cent of 25-year-olds live with their parents, compared to 33 per cent of 25-year-olds in 2009, and home ownership among the group has plummeted by 10 per cent, to a meagre 16 per cent.

Recent job shortages cause by coronavirus are only expected to increase that number.

While Dale has a secure full-time job, he said it was too easy to see how that could influence people.

“It’s an old-fashioned notion. For a lot of people growing up, it was cheap living on your own,” he said

“It’s a lot different now. There’s a lot of job shortages and people don’t have much of a choice.”

Dale, who is not the only one among his group of friend returning home, encouraged those naysayers to look at the family situation first.

“There is no right or wrong answer. It’s about the individual family,” he said.

“My mum is pretty much fine with it. She has always been wanting to do what she could to help.

“It’s also been normal my whole life. I have an aunt who married and moved in with my grandma and everyone got along.

“As my grandma said ‘if it works it works’.”