Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FAMILY TIES: Dale Brown (middle) moved back in with sisters Maddyson, Rhylee Erynn and stepdad Wayde at the beginning of this year.
FAMILY TIES: Dale Brown (middle) moved back in with sisters Maddyson, Rhylee Erynn and stepdad Wayde at the beginning of this year.
Offbeat

Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

Tessa Flemming
21st Oct 2020 5:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN Warwick man Dale Brown’s roommate hightailed it during the drought, he was saddled with over $400 a week in rent and car repayments he couldn’t afford.

The choice to move back home with his mum and three teen sisters seemed inevitable.

But now, over five months later, it’s a decision he doesn’t regret one bit.

“There was just no realistic reason to be living on my own,” Dale said.

“My dog Bella would be barking at the neighbours because she was on her own all day. Now she can be here with the other dogs and mum.

“Unless you really want to move out there’s no absolute need to.”

Dale is one in a growing number of Australian youth returning home, a phenomenon aptly called ‘boomeranging’.

It comes as new data across 10 years shows Millennials are finding it tougher to build a career, buy a home or form a family.

Thirty-eight per cent of 25-year-olds live with their parents, compared to 33 per cent of 25-year-olds in 2009, and home ownership among the group has plummeted by 10 per cent, to a meagre 16 per cent.

Recent job shortages cause by coronavirus are only expected to increase that number.

While Dale has a secure full-time job, he said it was too easy to see how that could influence people.

“It’s an old-fashioned notion. For a lot of people growing up, it was cheap living on your own,” he said

“It’s a lot different now. There’s a lot of job shortages and people don’t have much of a choice.”

Dale, who is not the only one among his group of friend returning home, encouraged those naysayers to look at the family situation first.

“There is no right or wrong answer. It’s about the individual family,” he said.

“My mum is pretty much fine with it. She has always been wanting to do what she could to help.

“It’s also been normal my whole life. I have an aunt who married and moved in with my grandma and everyone got along.

“As my grandma said ‘if it works it works’.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SDRC Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ councillor

        Premium Content SDRC Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ councillor

        Council News The apology follows a months-long investigation into the incident. DETAILS HERE:

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        REVEALED: Final plans for Rose City FM relocation

        Premium Content REVEALED: Final plans for Rose City FM relocation

        Council News Last-minute changes to the Warwick not-for-profit station’s new home could delay...

        JT MANIA: Thurston meets Stanthorpe students to break mental health stigma

        Premium Content JT MANIA: Thurston meets Stanthorpe students to break mental...

        News THE future rugby league immortal descended on Stanthorpe schools, empowering...

        REVEALED: How much Southern Downs candidates are spending

        Premium Content REVEALED: How much Southern Downs candidates are spending

        Politics How much has one Southern Downs election candidate spent compared to his opponents...