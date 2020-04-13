Warwick Bowls Club discovers key to keeping members social

UNKNOWN FUTURE: The return of bowls in Warwick remains unknown as the safety of players is prioritised amid the coronavirus outbreak.

UNKNOWN FUTURE: The return of bowls in Warwick remains unknown as the safety of players is prioritised amid the coronavirus outbreak.

LAWN BOWLS: Maintenance is all the Warwick Bowls Club are able to do as the club remains closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure of the club a little over three weeks ago has seen volunteers tirelessly working to maintain the quality of the green.

Warwick Bowls Club chairman Max Holder praised the efforts of the volunteers during the uncertain times.

“It’s the only thing we are really doing at the moment,” he said.

“We don’t have a green keeper, so some of the men go and maintain the grass.”

The club, which shuts down each Christmas for green renovations, has hardly been played on this year according to Holder, with several additions added to the club.

“The grass is not wearing at the moment because it’s hardly been bowled on this year,” he said.

“It was terribly difficult during the drought and we spent a lot of money buying water in.

“And we’ve just put up a new perimeter fence.”

Under the direction of Bowls Queensland, the club will remain closed until it is safe for members to return playing.

“I rung a few of our elderly members on Sunday and they’re all saying we’d love to come have a cup of tea and a yarn,” Holder said.

“It’s more of a social sport as well.”

Despite numbers for the club declining, Holder said all were eager to return to the weekly fixtures.

“We have approximately 50 members – 40 men and 10 women,” he said.

“There would be only one or two under 60.

“When Bowls Queensland give us the ok, that’s when we’ll come back and I’m sure our members will be delighted.”