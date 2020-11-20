Warwick boxer punches above weight to nab Queensland title

BOXING: It’s been a stellar week for Warwick in the boxing ring, with not one but two rising stars punching above their weight to clinch epic victories.

At just 15 years old, Bethany McMahon has become the best 80kg middleweight boxer in Queensland after taking out the state titles at the weekend.

The teen has trained at the Warwick Boxing Club for three years with coach Damien Lawler, who said the youngster’s win was even more impressive considering she was contesting in a higher weight division than usual.

“Beth’s had limited sparring training and we haven’t participated in any other tournaments with Covid, so to get a few fights in and then win it is quite impressive,” Lawler said.

“I definitely have to give props to her because there weren’t too many tournaments on, but she was still in the gym every day and has always had that work ethic.

“Boxing is one of those sports where you don’t really play it. It can be a vicious sport, very mental and physical, and they have to apply themselves completely to succeed.”

Lawler said McMahon’s new goal would be a win at next year’s state titles, to then represent Queensland at the national level.

Warwick Boxing Club head trainer Damien Lawler and national champion Jake Wyllie.

Not to be outdone by his younger counterpart, up-and-coming pro Jake Wyllie also scored a massive win on Saturday, defeating the experienced Reece McLaren in only his second professional fight.

The 20-year-old has also been under the guidance of Lawler for years, who said the young boxer did himself, his club, and his community proud.

“The sparring prep was needed against a colourful character like Reece McLaren, but Jakey stepped up, definitely made a statement, and gave people a good look at what they will see in the future.

“It’s good to see a young kid who is so passionate, he just throws his heart and soul into the sport.”