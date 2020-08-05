Warwick boys behind attempted car theft

ATTEMPTED THEFT: The Warwick owner was lucky the pair ran off without taking the car.

WARWICK police are urging residents to be vigilant after two boys almost got away with stealing a car last night.

At 8.15pm, Warwick police were called to Myall Ave where the pair were allegedly seen entering the vehicle by a witness.

Warwick Officer-in-Charge Jamie Deacon said the witness described the boys as "young kids" with one wearing a grey hoodie and the other "somewhat Asian" in appearance and wearing a white shirt with black trim down the sides.

The two made off before police could remand them.

The car in question was reportedly unlocked and Snr Sgt Jamie Deacon said it went to show residents needed to be mindful about protecting property.

"Police would like to remind everybody to take caution in securing their house and cars," he said.

"Lock up to prevent an opportunity for these types of offenders."

No property inside the car was stolen.

If you have a crime you would like to report, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Warwick Police on (07) 4660 4444.