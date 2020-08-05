Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ATTEMPTED THEFT: The Warwick owner was lucky the pair ran off without taking the car.
ATTEMPTED THEFT: The Warwick owner was lucky the pair ran off without taking the car.
News

Warwick boys behind attempted car theft

Tessa Flemming
5th Aug 2020 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARWICK police are urging residents to be vigilant after two boys almost got away with stealing a car last night.

At 8.15pm, Warwick police were called to Myall Ave where the pair were allegedly seen entering the vehicle by a witness.

Warwick Officer-in-Charge Jamie Deacon said the witness described the boys as "young kids" with one wearing a grey hoodie and the other "somewhat Asian" in appearance and wearing a white shirt with black trim down the sides.

The two made off before police could remand them.

The car in question was reportedly unlocked and Snr Sgt Jamie Deacon said it went to show residents needed to be mindful about protecting property.

"Police would like to remind everybody to take caution in securing their house and cars," he said.

"Lock up to prevent an opportunity for these types of offenders."

No property inside the car was stolen.

If you have a crime you would like to report, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Warwick Police on (07) 4660 4444.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick District Court, updated daily.

        Woman laundered money for man she met on dating app

        premium_icon Woman laundered money for man she met on dating app

        Crime Southern Downs mother carried out the crime as directed by the man

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        premium_icon Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        News Vulnerable kids taken from bad situations and put in even worse ones