Warwick braces for repair bill in wake of floods destruction

The potentially whopping repair costs of the widespread and damaging flooding that swept across Warwick and the Southern Downs last month are yet to be totalled.

Floodwaters inundated parts of the Rose City and wider region when more than 150mm battered the area in just two days in late March, with the Condamine River peaking at 6.66m by the third morning.

Reports of damage to roads and infrastructure such as sports clubs, schools, and amenities were rampant across the town, and community members turned out in force to see the overflowing river banks for themselves.

Condamine River is well over.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokeswoman said council officers were still undertaking assessments across the region nearly two weeks after the weather event, and was unable to to confirm when residents could expect the repair bill.

“(The) council is still collecting information regarding roads damaged by flooding as the effects of last (month’s) heavy rain impacted the entire region,” the spokeswoman said.



“Some bridges and approaches have sustained significant damage, while others still have significant floodwaters under them. (SDRC) has engaged structural engineers to inspect the bridges across the region.

“The list of flood-affected roads is currently being collated and checked. (SDRC) will provide a comprehensive response once a sound assessment of the damage is complete.”

SDRC chief executive Dave Burges said emergency works on the worst-affected roads remained the council’s top priority, and hoped some repairs funding would be made available by the state government.

“The next phase will be to collect a lot of detail about the damage to our roads and prepare a submission to the Queensland Reconstruction Authority, which could take three to six months,” Mr Burges said.

The view of the Condamine River from Madsen Bridge.

“That’s an average and depends on the amount of damage and the amount of submissions we have to make, as they’re very detailed submissions that are required.”

Warwick’s last major flooding event in 2011 came at enormous expense to the region, with $100 million in damages and SDRC reporting a further $40 million in repairs to roads and infrastructure.

A list of roads currently under construction has not been made available by SDRC.

For the most up-to-date information on road closures, click here.