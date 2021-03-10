Warwick breeder reveals why Frenchie sales are skyrocketing

STILL NEED TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION? CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT HOW.

French bulldogs are one of the most highly-coveted and discussed dog breeds but this Southern Downs breeder is on a mission to demystify their adorable nature.

Spring Creek vetanarian Adriana Taylor first started breeding French Bulldogs, or Frenchies as their fans commonly call them, three years ago after falling in love with the breed.

“My girlfiend in Dirranbandi has a French bulldog and that’s where we first met the breed and fell in love with all their qualities,” Mrs Taylor said.

“Then we went to Europe in 2017 and that’s obviously full of Frenches and that cemented the deal.”

Mrs Taylor said it was easy to see why inquiries for the “big dog in a little dog suit” skyrocketed during Covid.

“During lockdown, the market for puppies just boomed,” she said.

“I think people were wanting something at home to cheer them up.

“Frenches actually adapt really well to different owner environments. They can live on a farm, live at the beach, have one in an apartment.”

But owning a Frenchie isn’t all fun and games, with the pet costing into the thousands and a growing illegal market.

Just recently, Lady Gaga’s stolen dogs put a new spotlight on the serious side of owning the cuddly breed.

The grown up crew at Mrs Taylor's Little Frenchies on the Prairie

It was why Mrs Taylor urged prospective pet owners to look only for registered breeders to avoid serious health impacts later down the line.

“Because they’ve become very popular to own but have those costs attached people think they can purchase a male and female and start breeding when you really need the right mum and dad to start a litter with this breed,” she said.

Mrs Tayor also asks potential owners to sign a contract to show that puppies must be desexed and undergo airways assessments to check for brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome which is estimated to affect half of all flat-faced dogs.

She said these measures help protect her pups from any harmful or “deceitful” practices.

Despite the rigmorole Mrs Taylor said it was a breed many owners would choose time and again.



“The qualities greatly outweigh the rest, and I think as more people become educated about the potential health risks, the potentials problems, we’ll get more of the right people owning the breed.”

To get in touch with Mrs Taylor, find her on Facebook at Little Frenchies on the Prairie.