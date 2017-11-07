Warwick brothers gear up for triple celebration

BIRTHDAY BROTHERS: Hayden, 18, and Cameron Watts, 21, show off the Daily News front page story from November 7, 1999 when Cam and his twin brother Matt visited newborn Hayden in the hospital on their combined birthday.

BIRTHDAY BROTHERS: Hayden, 18, and Cameron Watts, 21, show off the Daily News front page story from November 7, 1999 when Cam and his twin brother Matt visited newborn Hayden in the hospital on their combined birthday. Sophie Lester

IMAGINE growing up thinking everyone had their birthday on the same day as you.

This was the reality for the Watt brothers Hayden, 18, and twins Cameron and Matt, 21, who are celebrating two big birthday milestones today.

The trio and their mum Julie made the front page of the Daily News when Hayden was born.

The boys' grandmother Beth Crothers said it had always been a special day.

"We would take them on activities like going to a theme park rather than just giving them presents,” Mrs Crothers said.

Though the twins are fraternal, that didn't stop them from getting into some mischief.

"They swapped shirts at school once and no one could tell the difference,” Hayden said.