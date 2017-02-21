Warwick brothers score (another) win

Lachlan and Riley Bacon have been busy on the local show circuit with their cattle.

JUNIOR cattlemen Riley and Lachlan Bacon delivered a hat-trick, winning prizes at three shows in a row this month with their Herefords.

Riley, 9 and Lachlan, 12, had their cattle sashed first, second and third in the heifer (16 months and under 20 months) category and led the way with first prize for junior champion heifer in Saturday judging at the 106th Clifton Show.

The boys said winning was the highlight of their hard work producing and showing cattle in between school hours.

"We have done a few shows lately and the cattle have have placed in all of them so we may be off to the Exhibition in Brisbane,” Lachlan said.

"We were at Allora last week and Stanthorpe the weekend before that.”

The Assumption College Warwick student was leading the hereford cattle alongside his younger brother who attends St Mary's Warwick.

The duo has been entering cattle from the family farm at Freestone for three years.

"I really enjoy coming to the shows, it has been a bit hot lately but we still keep coming and it has been worth it,” Lachlan said.

He said he hopes to be a cattle producer when he completes school and was learning the tricks of the trade from his father and grandfather.