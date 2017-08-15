Warwick business a top-scoring performer

ON THE GO: Shane Baker says there's not much he can't handle at his Shane's Bikes, Boats and Performance workshop.

A LOVE of tinkering with old bikes and cars is what drew Shane Baker to open his own business.

The mechanic opened Shane's Bikes, Boats and Repairs at 63 Grafton St in January 2001 and has had steady business as the sole employee of the venture since.

"I had been working as a mechanic and had always loved repairing and fixing stuff,” Mr Baker said.

"I suppose it's everyone's dream to have their own business until they realise how much work it is in the business.

"Before I stopped working Saturdays at the beginning of this year it wasn't unusual for me to be working as many as 70 hours a week.”

Despite the long hours, Mr Baker said the job was highly rewarding.

"It's great seeing the end product and seeing it run well and being as good as it can be,” he said.

"I do a wide range of things from general services on bikes, car, boats and jet skis to performance side of things for cars like custom manufacturing and dyno tuning.

"There's not a lot I have to send out of shop and I'm happy for people to pop in or give me a call about what they might need.”

Mr Baker said he had garnered a broad customer base over his nearly two decades on the job.

"I have a lot of repeat customers in town and some who will call up having come to Warwick for motor racing or the drags who need something fixed in a hurry,” he said.

"I've also had customers as far south as Tamworth and Grafton and as far west as St George.

"I'm a big believer in doing a job once and doing it right.”