18°
News

Warwick businesses blast parking fee idea

Sophie Lester
| 13th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PARKING meters may be a feature of business areas in Brisbane, Toowoomba and many major cities worldwide.

But for most Warwick business owners, the suggestion of paid parking on Palmerin St is an unpopular one.

Real estate agent Darryl Evans is a proponent of the idea, saying it could help raise revenue for Southern Downs Regional Council, which is still struggling with millions in debt.

"I realise it would be a massively unpopular decision to make but I don't think people realise how much could be generated through parking meters," Mr Evans said.

"At $2 for a two-hour period, it could raise between $200,000 to $300,000 each year and the council needs extra revenue.

"So many other big cities have paid parking and I think if we want to catch up we should consider it even though it is a hot potato issue." 

Mr Evans said he had put the idea to the council but parking fees face staunch opposition from other Palmerin St business owners.  

UNPOPULAR MOVE: Real estate agent Darryl Evans says despite being unpopular, paid parking in the Warwick CBD could help bring a strong revenue stream to the council.
UNPOPULAR MOVE: Real estate agent Darryl Evans says despite being unpopular, paid parking in the Warwick CBD could help bring a strong revenue stream to the council. Sophie Lester

Mark Favero at Belle Vue Cafe and George Samios at Samios Gift Store said paid parking would be a detriment to business as it would limit the number of customers able to park nearby. 

Furniture Zone owner Jamie Charles said deterring people from visiting the centre of Warwick could be a dangerous move.

"I can understand why it could be a positive for the council as they are facing debt, and if the revenue was used to fix roads that would be great," Mr Charles said.

"It won't affect us here specifically as there's a bus stop right outside anyway, but I think it would deter some people from coming into the CBD and Warwick needs to grow.

"If it killed off business in the main street, I think Warwick would be dead." 

Peter Tansky at Warwick Toy World said the idea was "not relevant'' to Warwick.

"I think the two-hour limit works and I don't think it would be good to discourage people from parking here," Mr Tansky said.

"There are two public carparks and the shopping centre so it would push traffic to those places instead." 

Peter McErlean from Variety Music said the paid parking could be the final nail in the coffin with the introduction of Sunday trading already putting pressure on local business.   "Why would you come clothes shopping in Warwick when you have to pay for parking when there's more variety in Toowoomba and it's also paid," Mr McErlean said.   

Robyn Fraser said she had never been an advocate of paid parking.

"I think the two-hour limit we have is what works for Warwick but what we need is for it to be policed more," Mrs Fraser said.

"It would be detrimental to business and we need to encourage people to park in the main street, not deter them."

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the current councillors had not yet considered the idea of paid parking, but did not rule it out entirely.

"This is not something we have looked at in this term of council but I can't predict the future," Cr Dobie said.

"At the moment we have regulated parking of two hours in the main street.

"One of the features of a rural town like Warwick is having free parking in urban areas and at this stage there is no plan to change that process.

"Once the Rogers St carpark in Stanthorpe is complete we may introduce regulated parking in the main street there, but there is no intention of charging a fee."

Warwick Chamber of Commerce has also shown support for retaining free but regulated parking.

Chamber president Julia Keogh said she would be interested to see a comparison of costs versus long-term revenue gained from paid parking.

"I would be questioning what the rationale of introducing paid parking would be and what it would achieve when we already have regulated parking," Ms Keogh said.

"But it would be difficult to give a formal financial statement when the financial figures aren't clear."

On social media, Daily News readers commented about the potential for paid parking to deter tourists from stopping in Warwick.

"With the price we pay for rates no way should we have to pay to park down the street," Damien Almond wrote.

"If I'm going to be forced to pay for parking I may as well go to Toowoomba and have more options," Yvette Taffe wrote.

"Put in parking meters and nobody is going to want to go into town," Hailey Clout wrote.

"Say goodbye to tourism because if you have to pay to park you might as well go the extra and pay to park and shop at Grand Central in Toowoomba."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  southern downs regional council warwick business warwick community

Driver trapped after Warwick crash

Driver trapped after Warwick crash

A woman was trapped in her car for over an hour after a late night crash in Warwick.

  • News

  • 13th Jul 2017 7:37 AM

Creative spark ignites for Bonfire night

Paul Graham and his famous Ned Kelly firedrum.

Paul Graham has become a Killarney Bonfire Night favourite

GALLERY: Numbers down, but punters still about

Murray Schroder had around 15 lambs up for auction today.

Sheep sale continues as landmark ram event set for September.

Thomas Byrnes gets into the festival spirit

WINTER WOOLLIES: A scarf and beanie were placed on the statue of Thomas Byrnes on Palmerin St tonight to mark the imminent start of the Jumpers and Jazz in July festival.

A tradition has been carried out with just over a week until J&J

Local Partners

Origin III night at the Cinema

Stuck with ideas on where to watch the Origin decider? Head down to the Warwick Twin Cinema to support St Mary's.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society gears up for AGM

Gerard O'Leary is standing for his first full term as president of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society.

President set to be re-elected at show society

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Events you need to be at this week...

RUGBY LEAGUE: Warwick Cowboys hooker Morgan Taylor passes against Dalby Diehards in A grade on Sunday in a Warwick 24-0 loss.

TRL footy teams at home and hockey teams training in town

Davidson one to watch in 21st anniversary eventing

WATER FUN: Mattea Davidson, of Toowoomba, pictured in a past event on Kinnordy Gwendolyn, will compete in the Inglewood Quarries One-day Event at Morgan Park this weekend.

Book on the inside story of EI lockdown to be released

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

EMILIA Clarke was so happy about this racy scene, she actually thanked the Game of Thrones creators afterwards. Can’t say we blame her.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie The Beguiled.

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, spellbinding Kidman makes up for.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

An Acre with Spectacular City Views!

1 Derain Drive, Sladevale 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $111,000

A touch of town and country, this great 4201m2 building block has fantastic views over the city of Warwick and beyond to the mountain ranges. Serviced with...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

MOTIVATED SELLERS!!!

17 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 SUBMIT ALL...

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

Family Investor

13 Rose Lea Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 335,000

INVESTORS:- here's one for you. Separate living areas make this a family home where each can have their own space. Four bedrooms have built ins, master has an en...

Showcase Home

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $ 385,000

Sandstone steps and landscaped entry showcase this Executive 4 bedroom home. Master bedroom has en suite, walk in robe and others have built ins. Formal dining and...

Executive Brick Home with Inground Pool

1 Iceberg Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $345,000

This well presented 4 bedroom executive home with an inground saltwater pool. Modern stylish kitchen, large formal lounge, dining/family room, master bedroom with...

Great Value in Brick

6 George Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home situated close to West State School, Hospital and Westside Shopping Centre. 3 built-in bedrooms, spacious kitchen dining, lounge...

Close to TAFE

125 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $225,000

Want to be close to TAFE? This is the place for you. Renovated 3 bedroom timber home, master has built ins, with large combined kitchen and dining room. Keep...

Private Entry

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 OWNERS WILL...

OWNERS WILL CONSIDER OFFERS OVER $300,000 ... Room to move on this larger private 1222 m block. Executive style home has a parking area and double front doors...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!