Warwick businesses blast parking fee idea

PARKING meters may be a feature of business areas in Brisbane, Toowoomba and many major cities worldwide.

But for most Warwick business owners, the suggestion of paid parking on Palmerin St is an unpopular one.

Real estate agent Darryl Evans is a proponent of the idea, saying it could help raise revenue for Southern Downs Regional Council, which is still struggling with millions in debt.

"I realise it would be a massively unpopular decision to make but I don't think people realise how much could be generated through parking meters," Mr Evans said.

"At $2 for a two-hour period, it could raise between $200,000 to $300,000 each year and the council needs extra revenue.

"So many other big cities have paid parking and I think if we want to catch up we should consider it even though it is a hot potato issue."

Mr Evans said he had put the idea to the council but parking fees face staunch opposition from other Palmerin St business owners.

Mark Favero at Belle Vue Cafe and George Samios at Samios Gift Store said paid parking would be a detriment to business as it would limit the number of customers able to park nearby.

Furniture Zone owner Jamie Charles said deterring people from visiting the centre of Warwick could be a dangerous move.

"I can understand why it could be a positive for the council as they are facing debt, and if the revenue was used to fix roads that would be great," Mr Charles said.

"It won't affect us here specifically as there's a bus stop right outside anyway, but I think it would deter some people from coming into the CBD and Warwick needs to grow.

"If it killed off business in the main street, I think Warwick would be dead."

Peter Tansky at Warwick Toy World said the idea was "not relevant'' to Warwick.

"I think the two-hour limit works and I don't think it would be good to discourage people from parking here," Mr Tansky said.

"There are two public carparks and the shopping centre so it would push traffic to those places instead."

Peter McErlean from Variety Music said the paid parking could be the final nail in the coffin with the introduction of Sunday trading already putting pressure on local business. "Why would you come clothes shopping in Warwick when you have to pay for parking when there's more variety in Toowoomba and it's also paid," Mr McErlean said.

Robyn Fraser said she had never been an advocate of paid parking.

"I think the two-hour limit we have is what works for Warwick but what we need is for it to be policed more," Mrs Fraser said.

"It would be detrimental to business and we need to encourage people to park in the main street, not deter them."

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the current councillors had not yet considered the idea of paid parking, but did not rule it out entirely.

"This is not something we have looked at in this term of council but I can't predict the future," Cr Dobie said.

"At the moment we have regulated parking of two hours in the main street.

"One of the features of a rural town like Warwick is having free parking in urban areas and at this stage there is no plan to change that process.

"Once the Rogers St carpark in Stanthorpe is complete we may introduce regulated parking in the main street there, but there is no intention of charging a fee."

Warwick Chamber of Commerce has also shown support for retaining free but regulated parking.

Chamber president Julia Keogh said she would be interested to see a comparison of costs versus long-term revenue gained from paid parking.

"I would be questioning what the rationale of introducing paid parking would be and what it would achieve when we already have regulated parking," Ms Keogh said.

"But it would be difficult to give a formal financial statement when the financial figures aren't clear."

On social media, Daily News readers commented about the potential for paid parking to deter tourists from stopping in Warwick.

"With the price we pay for rates no way should we have to pay to park down the street," Damien Almond wrote.

"If I'm going to be forced to pay for parking I may as well go to Toowoomba and have more options," Yvette Taffe wrote.

"Put in parking meters and nobody is going to want to go into town," Hailey Clout wrote.

"Say goodbye to tourism because if you have to pay to park you might as well go the extra and pay to park and shop at Grand Central in Toowoomba."