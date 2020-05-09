Warwick business blooms into ‘absolute mayhem’

A WELCOME BOOST: Bryson’s Place owner Lynn Bryson said it’s been a very busy mother’s day rush, maybe even the busiest yet.

WARWICK florists credit their record-breaking Mother’s Day rush to the silver-lining of lockdown.

Bryson’s Place owner Lynn Bryson said today was “absolute mayhem”.

“People aren’t able to visit their mothers and grandmothers so they’re sending flowers,” she said.

Warwick Garden’s Galore owner Sue Hoffman said their Twig and Bud florist is “frantic” with orders.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.

“We’ve never had a Mother’s Day this busy, people are ordering from all over, it’s astronomical.”

The local florists said the welcome boost to their businesses couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’re considered an essential service because people need to send flowers when they can’t make birthdays and funerals, so we’ve been open this whole time,” Mrs Bryson said.

“But today’s been a nice boost.”

The Palmerin St owner said the global pandemic had an effect on supply.

“I don’t think we realised just how many of our flowers are imported,” she said.

“When I started in the business 37 years ago we had a lot of local flower growers who were very good and we don’t now, which is a shame.”

While supply is low, Mrs Bryson said volume was more affected than range, with plenty of different varietals on offer.

Ms Hoffman said she was blown away by the community’s support.

“We delivered to a lady this week and she was blown away and said she felt like a film star!” she said.

“You feel warm and fuzzy when you get to make someone feel special like that.

“We are so thankful for the Mother’s Day support Warwick has given us.”