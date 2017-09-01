Warwick business closes its doors

ROSETOWN Cafe has closed its doors after two and a half years feeding the Warwick community.

The cafe, which was originally situated within the Rose City Shoppingworld complex, closed down yesterday.

The business had moved to the entrance of the centre in Palmerin St in January.

Owners Glynn and Julie posted to the cafe's Facebook page during the week to thank their customers and supporters for the past couple of years.

They made a point to thank their staff for their commitment as well and said they were looking forward to the next chapter of their lives.