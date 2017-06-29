Warwick business owner soaks up benefits of going 'dry'

IN A COUNTRY where the drinking culture is part and parcel of everyday life, the thought of tackling a month without booze is simply too much for some people.

But this is not the case for Josh Grant, husband, father and owner of Warwick business Stand Fast Electrical.

For the second year in a row, Mr Grant is throwing his heart and soul into Dry July, both for his own well-being and to raise funds for worthy Queensland cancer charities.

"My fundraising target is $1000 again this year,” he said.

"Last year I managed to get to $940 with the help and donations from lots of lovely people.

"So I'm hoping to go a step further and reach that magic figure this year.”

Mr Grant said the thought of staying away from the bottle for a month could be tough to get your head around.

"Last year, initially it was a bit of a struggle,” he said.

"I think a lot of people in general, myself included, see having a beer or a glass of wine when you get home after a hard day as a way of letting off steam.

"It's probably more of a habit than an addiction for most, but it's a hard one to break.

"It is a big part of our culture, particularly in my tradie circles, and it's probably fair to say a lot of people have a questionable relationship with alcohol, whether they choose to admit it or not.”

Mr Grant said he was better placed for an easier Dry July in 2017.

"I've been trying to look after myself for about three months now - lots of exercise, healthy eating and very little alcohol,” he said.

Mr Grant said the Dry July organisation was donating all funds raised to cancer organisations Australia-wide to help improve patient comfort, care and well-being.

"$1000 might mean a few weeks groceries for a family battling cancer or placement in a respite unit,” he said.

"I'm hoping perhaps people will see me giving it a go and get inspired to tackle it themselves and raise some money along the way.”

Mr Grant said going without booze for a month had many benefits.

"Last year I lost weight, I felt healthier and I had much more energy,” he said.

"That went hand in hand with better relationships with my wife, kids, friends and clients as my mind was sharper and a lot more switched on.

"The benefits were mental, physical and financial.

"If you can get past the initial tough times and find something else to occupy yourself with - play with the kids, read a book, ride a bike - then the feeling of well-being is incredible.”

To get involved, head to www.dryjuly.com or support Josh at www.dryjuly.com/ users/josh-grant-2.