Warwick business undaunted by startling 2020 closure rate

Mosaic Brands franchises Rockmans and Millers were just two of several businesses to shut up shop in 2021. Picture: file

Despite recording one of the highest closure rates in the state last year, experts say all signs point to the resilient Warwick business sector making a formidable comeback in 2021.

New data from the Xero Boss Insights 2021 report from demographer Bernard Salt revealed 49 Warwick businesses closed their doors in 2020, ranking second to Gladstone with 95 and above Cairns with 46.

The report revealed Warwick boasts one of the highest concentrations of agribusiness ventures in Australia, with the sector accounting for 21 per cent or three times the national average of the area’s total businesses.

The potentially alarming statistic is nothing for residents or business owners to worry about, according to Warwick Credit Union CEO Lewis von Steiglitz.

Warwick Credit Union CEO Lewis von Steiglitz on the day of the amalgamation of Warwick and Gympie credit unions.

The financial expert said the number of business closures was nothing out of the ordinary, especially considering how much the region had already endured with drought, bushfires, and the pandemic.

“I think that a lot of businesses had already battened down the hatches and were almost ready for anything, so by the time (COVID) hit we were all well and truly awake to respond to whatever was going to happen,” Mr von Steiglitz said.

“Obviously quite a few people in retail have had quite a hard time and a few of the stores in the Rose City (Shoppingworld) have gone for their own reasons, but in general a number of businesses close every year and a number of others open up.

Warwick Pawz R Us co-owner Michelle Burnham was just one of many business owners to kickstart a new venture in 2020.

“The good thing is that pretty much all of the bits of the business environment are looking good … I’ve never heard so many business people so positive for a very, very long time.”

Scores of Warwick business owners were undaunted by COVID and kickstarted new ventures throughout 2020, with everything from dog groomers and hair salons to gelato bars and cocktail cafes finding a new home in the Rose City.

The early stages of 2021 were by comparison marked by several notable closures, including fashion retailers Rockmans and Millers,popular Parmalat cafe The Weeping Mulberry, and the longstanding Target Country.

These developments have since made way for new ventures such as Parmalat precinct newbie The Dairy Lounge,major franchise Surf Dive n Ski, and Warwick’s first K-hub outlet.