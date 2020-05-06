Warwick businesses collaborate through crisis

IN THIS TOGETHER: Pies on Wood’s Belle Schmidt and Monique Nielsen say they have collaborative efforts to thank in part for keeping the business alive throughout the virus outbreak. Picture: Tessa Flemming

WARWICK’S locally owned businesses has been one of the hardest hit groups by the coronavirus pandemic, but have chosen to survive it through collaboration over competition.

The widespread forced closures, job cuts, and major economic loss could have seen the community’s businesses in a brutal competition for a diminishing customer base, but many owners have decided to support one another instead.

One of the most recent initiatives has been Warwick business Bo and Co’s Mother’s Day giveaway, with two major prizes made up exclusively of goods and services from other locally owned stores.

Bo and Co owner Chloe Grant said as a small-business owner herself, the coronavirus had only emphasised the importance of spending at the local level.

“It’s a great way to show off some of the incredible small businesses that Warwick has to offer, and gain some online buzz for all of us,” Ms Grant said.

“It is very important to support our small local businesses throughout this incredibly difficult time – for so many of us, it’s our livelihood.

“Your purchases are essentially putting food on the table for our families or paying our mortgage.”

Ms Grant added that while Mother’s Day and gifts could seem frivolous amid coronavirus fears, such tough times only made her more determined to celebrate the occasion.

“I really wanted to give people the chance to share some love and positivity,” she said.

“Coming out of the (coronavirus) pandemic, I am hopeful that we as a community continue to make positive changes in our world.”

Pies on Wood owner Bella Schmidt said being involved in collaborative efforts such as the Mother’s Day giveaway would be essential for rallying the community support that had kept her business afloat.

“I don’t think anyone could say they have a handbook or back-up plan on what to do if a once-in-a-century pandemic hits,” Miss Schmidt said.

“Whether it’s a food business, or you sell books, everyone’s just doing the absolute best they can and it’s great to see the community get around each other and shop locally.

“What it really does mean is that as a business owner, I can then go and spend my money locally as well.”

Miss Dee’s Cakes owner Debbie Quade said that entering joint ventures and collaborations with other businesses in Warwick has proved a lifeline for her as a sole trader.

“I have lots of things on the go for Mother’s Day, and I support (local cafe) The Weeping Mulberry and do stuff over there as well,” Ms Quade said.

“I buy local if I possibly can with local suppliers, so I think it’s more important than ever to do that.

“Warwick’s been through a difficult time with the drought and then this on top of it, so it’s important have to look after your local community.”

Ms Quade stressed that while the coronavirus has temporarily put an emphasis on shopping locally, the practice should continue well into the future to keep the town’s economy strong.

“I’m a small-business owner, and we need small businesses in Australia because your average one employs a lot of people,” she said.

“It keeps the big businesses honest, and if you spend locally, the money goes around your local community.

“Our country would be very different if people supported small business a lot more than they did before.”