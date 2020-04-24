Warwick businesses fight for council support

SPEAKING UP: Warwick real estate agent Helen Harm is just one of many small business owners saying they need the SDRC’s help to get through the virus crisis.

SPEAKING UP: Warwick real estate agent Helen Harm is just one of many small business owners saying they need the SDRC’s help to get through the virus crisis.

WARWICK businesses are calling on the newly elected Southern Downs Regional Council (SDRC) for financial support to get them through the coronavirus pandemic.

While stimulus packages remain with higher levels of government, many small business owners claim council rates are putting further strain on an already diminished revenue stream.

McNevin’s Warwick Motel manager Debbie Bender said it was too much to expect businesses to continue paying the same rates when they were bringing in a fraction of their usual income.

“(The coronavirus) means there’s no income coming in, but the expenses have remained exactly the same, and it’s an issue across a lot of sectors,” Mrs Bender said.

“The pedestal charges are the biggest issue for us – we’re paying rates bills based on our usual 80 per cent occupancy rate, when really we’re at an incredibly low percentage of that.

I understand the reality is that we’re still in a drought-affected area and can’t expect the council to do too much to reduce other charges like water, but we still need something.”

According to Mrs Bender, businesses within the accommodation sector and other industries would soon require some kind of rates concession in order to make it to the other side of the pandemic.

“I think (a reduction) does need to be fair, so business owners should at least have to produce proof of their falling numbers,” she said.

“(Council) could do it by a round figure, or they could base it on the business’ individual numbers and go from there.

Another thing would be to see what kind of grants or other initiatives councillors could find to keep our businesses afloat.”

Warwick real estate agent Helen Harm said she had encountered similar issues after being hit with an “unreasonable” pedestal charge for the first time in a decade of running a small business.

“I’m going to be charged an extra $847 per annum on top of the rates I already pay, and (the SDRC) are calling it ‘second-rate installments’,” Mrs Harm said.

“(My office) is set up as a business at the front, and a residence at the back, but there’s only one (toilet) connection and it all runs to the back.

If I closed down my business and was just a resident, I wouldn’t have to pay this business rate on my land.”

Both Warwick businesswomen said they had been in contact with various members of the SDRC, but was yet to see any of the community’s representatives take action.

Mrs Bender added that she, like many other local business owners, would also like to see the new council’s plan for getting the community back on its feet in the coming months.

“Reality is that we also need to at least start planning for the future when things do go back to normal,” she said.

“Especially once the non-essential travel ban has been lifted, what extra events or ideas do they have to try to get extra businesses into town?

It’s not going to be an easy job for the local government, but so long as they’re transparent and they have the ability to listen to the local community, that’s a good start.”

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi was contacted by the Daily News but was unavailable for comment.