Warwick businesswoman enters global marketing

GET ONLINE: Biz4Mobile owner Victoria Wallis shows off her mobile business card.

WARWICK businesswoman Victoria Wallis has bought herself a business with global market, but plans to start local.

After years working in accounting and book-keeping, then running her own pub, Ms Wallis sought a change and took the plunge into the world of online marketing.

Ms Wallis took online business coaching and mentoring and began online marketing in top tier direct sales, now consulting to one of the fastest growing digital sales, media and training companies on the world wide web.

This led her to discover Biz4Mobile, a mobile business card idea developed by Australian entrepreneur David Cavanagh.

Earlier this year, Ms Wallis bought the business and got to work.

"I thought it was such a wonderful idea and knew it would be a success,” she said.

"It negates the need for ever carrying a physical business card again.

"The savings are all there in never having to pay for printing again.”

The mobile business card is essentially a mini-website, electronically shareable with other people anywhere in the world.

The business card presents as an app on your mobile device or laptop and one click will give the user access to a large amount of information, much more than could ever be possible on a physical business card.

Other versions of web-based mobile business cards, some free, can be found online but Ms Wallis said the Biz4Mobile product had unlimited potential and scope for businesses, as well as a personal attention to detail.

"I look after the set up for clients cards and can add pictures and videos of their products and services, bios, links to company websites and newsletters, QR code facilities and social media links,” she said.

"Everything is done for you and packages range from $497 to $997.”