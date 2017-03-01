Warwick businesswoman loves to laugh

COMIC RELIEF: Allison Webster enjoys spending time with her husband and enjoying a good laugh between her busy work life at the helm of Workin Wear Warwick.

SOPHIE chats with fun-loving business woman Allison Webster at Workin Wear Warwick.

What's your favourite movie?

I love comedy movies - there's too many to name.

Where is your go-to place for a meal out in Warwick?

I think Warwick's got some great places for food, I couldn't name just one.

What is the best gift you've ever received?

My other half, Andrew.

What was the last thing you bought?

I think probably a nightgown for my mother.

What is your favourite memory?

When my husband walked into this store for the first time.

You've just come home from work and it's time to relax - what do you do?

My husband and I like to sit on our back deck with a nice drink.

What do you want to get better at?

Learning to relax.

What three words would your friends pick to describe you and why?

They're probably say something like 'crazy but fun'. I like to laugh a lot.

If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be?

One place I haven't been yet is Machu Pichu, and I'd love to climb up and see the ruins of that village.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I had always wanted to go into business like my mum.

What unusual talent or hobby do you have?

Not so much a hobby but if I believe in a cause, I tend to go out and fight for it.

What would you want your final meal to be?

Coral trout, chips and salad.

What words do you live by?

I guess not wanting to go to the grave with any regrets.