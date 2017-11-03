Warwick butcher carves up competition

MEAT MASTER: Steve Turnbull has his eyes on a national final after a great result at the recent regional World Skills meat retailing competition.

A YOUNG Warwick butcher has shown he's a cut above with a great showing at a regional skills-based competition.

Steve Turnbull, a qualified butcher who works for Carey Bros Meats in Locke St, picked up a second placing at the recent World Skills meat retailing competition in Toowoomba.

A place in the national finals in Sydney next July may be waiting for him if scores from other regional competitions go his way.

The 22-year-old said he was happy with the result.

"Being a part of a competition like this was a great experience,” he said.

"It was a chance to try my hand at a more traditional style of butchering.

"The nerves were pretty fierce when the competition started but I settled in and the training and practice took over.”

Butchers from around the region took part in the competition on October 14 and were each given six hours to break down a lamb carcass, using only knives and a handsaw.

Mr Turnbull said he spent a few months honing his skills prior to competition.

"In the shop we used machine saws to do some of these jobs, so there were a few skills I needed to brush up on,” he said.

"The competitors were judged on everything from the minute we walked in - from appearance to the cleanliness of the work, knife skills, hygiene, efficiency and wastage.

"Six hours sounds like a lot but we were pressed for time to get it all done.”

Once the carcass was butchered, entrants were judged on presentation of the end products.

Mr Turnbull said this consisted of 15-20 items.

"There was an easy carve leg of a lamb, rolled loin steak and a value-added rolled shoulder, among others,” he said.

"And it all had to be laid out and presented perfectly, like you'd see in a butcher's shop.”

Carey Bros manager Wayne Carey said the wholeteam was proud of MrTurnbull's efforts.

"He's always going above and beyond here at work,” he said.

"And in preparing for this competition he was coming into work early to practice before getting into his work for the day. We're really happy for him, he's a got a real willingness to do well and he deserves every success he achieves.”