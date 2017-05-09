Warwick calls to boost local business

ON THE MONEY: Treasurer Scott Morrison will hand down the 2017/18 Federal Budget tonight.

HOUSING affordability, road upgrades and telecommunications upgrades are among the top priorities for Warwick residents in tonight's Federal Budget.

Leading up to tonight's announcement, Warwick Chamber of Commerce vice-president David Martin said the chamber would be excited at measures that could help grow the population and jobs.

"Anything that encourages people to move to the region and business owners to employ people is what the chamber is most interested in," Mr Martin said.

"The (State Government) Youth Boost was a good incentive for our own business and allowed us to put more people on so I think something like that at a federal level could be beneficial.

"Red tape is something we'd always like to see reduce, so if the government can simplify the tax process or cut back complications around additional investment it would be good for local business."

Owner of That Kidz Shop, Rachel Williams said she would be keeping an eye out for any increases to GST.

The working mum said she had been in business for two and a half years at the Grafton St store but a rise on import taxes would hurt her business.

"I don't know if they're planning to pass anything just yet but that's what I'm most concerned for," Mrs Williams said.

"We're under the GST limit at the moment but if it goes up we would have to pay extra for the stock we import which would be an issue for our profits.

"I also think more could be done to help out working parents, like lowering daycare fees."

Real estate agent Darryl Evans said while the Warwick business community had a number of grants and initiatives supporting them already, it was aspiring home buyers who could miss out in tonight's budget.

Mr Evans said with the Queensland Government lowering the amount available in the First Home Owners Grant from $20,000 back to $15,000 from July 1, more could be done to help young people enter the housing market.

"I think it would be beneficial to stimulating regional communities to have more incentives for young people to buy properties here," he said.

"Any grant would likely have to apply to existing homes though and not just building new homes like we've already seen.

"Having families spending within the community stimulates the economy and I think some sort of boost for home buyers is one of the things that could be done to retain youth and keep jobs in the community.

"Generally I think the business is fairly well supported and we get a lot of rural activity, and our health and Medicare is pretty good."

Mr Evans said his only other complaint was roads.

It was a sentiment shared by Mayor Tracy Dobie who said the Southern Downs region was reliant on federal support to upgrade road and telecommunications infrastructure.

"We as a council are always looking for funding for roads and bridges, and mobile blackspots," Cr Dobie said.

"Generally that's announced throughout the year - after money has been more broadly allocated decisions are then made as to which blackspots are targeted and which roads are eligible for funding."

Southern Downs shadow finance portfolio councillor Rod Kelly said transport infrastructure upgrades would be a boon for the region.

"Funding for roads that require upgrades both in our region, such as the Eight Mile, or leading into our region, like the road through Aratula, would be highly desired," Cr Kelly said.

"Any news for the inland rail coming through our region would also be great for us, as the corridor's already there.

"I would like to see some enhancements for small business as it's the major employer through our region."

There is also widespread support for increased funding for telecommunications upgrades for regional Queensland in the budget.

Junabee resident Brigitte Jones said people living in country towns often missed out on the services enjoyed by their metropolitan counterparts, with mobile phone services being just one of them.

"I think they're two different worlds - it can be quite a different outlook for people in regional areas," Mrs Jones said.

"Whether that's work availability or otherwise, country people often miss out.

"I think families are fairly well looked after but lower income families are finding it hard to make ends meet, especially with the shortage of work."