Warwick canine couture explodes in virus’ wake

FORGET the catwalks - the future of fashion in Warwick is in canine couture, as local brands report a surge in demand for fashion for furry friends.

Crafter Rosemary Bownds who runs the Facebook store Your Dog Needs a Coat, believes the spike can be attributed to more people staying inside due to coronavirus.

"I think people have more time sitting at home on the internet and they're more likely to notice the dogs are cold if they're not at work," she said.

Selling to buyers as far away as Western Australia, Mrs Bownds started the business after seeing a market gap for her own greyhounds Bella and Misty.

"The coats you buy in store won't fit them," she said.

"When we started making our own, we soon got people with daschunds, staffies and other mixed breeds who also couldn't get coats to fit."

Similarly, this year had been a huge boon for local snood crafter Makayla Grob.

Miss Grob's dog scarf business Citrus and Co was built to help her rescues Orange and Dijon keep warm during the colder months and had grown from there.

"I've had the store for about three years now and the first couple of years I sold a few here and there, but this year alone I think I've sold about 150," she said.

"I think it's the greyhound commmunity, they have really active social media followings, so when they get on Instagram and share, it helps a lot."

Miss Grob said the majority of her clientele came from Melbourne and overseas, but did note a changing attitude in the perception of canine apparel locally.

"I think a lot more people are realising they're more than something you stick in the backyard," she said.

"They're a part of the family."