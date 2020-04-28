Warwick celebrates family history with free new service

LOOKING BACK: David Owens looks back on his own ancestry in the group by sharing picture of his grandfather Jim Owens, the Warwick Town Hall caretaker from the forties to the seventies.

LOOKING BACK: David Owens looks back on his own ancestry in the group by sharing picture of his grandfather Jim Owens, the Warwick Town Hall caretaker from the forties to the seventies.

AS THE future remains uncertain, an online community is looking to Warwick’s past to find comfort.

Ancestry.com has given Southern Downs Regional Libraries free and remote access to its library edition until the end of May.

“While we are all bound by tight social restrictions and encouraged to stay home, now is the perfect time to dig into your heritage and explore millions of digital records for free,” a council spokesman said.

The library edition of Ancestry.com includes Australian resources such as electoral rolls, convict transport registers, Australian immigration and travel documents and Australian Birth, Marriage and Death indexes.

Facebook group Lost Faces of Warwick founder David Owens has noticed an increased amount of nostalgia and engagement on his page since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since the page began last year, people have had a lot to contend with like the drought and now of course ­coronavirus, it’s been a distraction to think about the good times rather than the bad,” he said.

“We have over 5500 members now and people share old photos, reminisce and try to find old friends.”

Mr Owens said members of the group were also ­looking back at previous health crises experienced in Warwick, drawing parallels.

“Yeah, I think in a way people are looking back at Spanish influenza and polio and saying ‘okay, people have been through it before’,” he said.

“This time we have better medical care and we’ve come a long way.”

A keen user of ancestry research engines himself, Mr Owens thought access to the site through libraries was a great idea.

“I think the older group really enjoy it, we're all searching for something at the moment that will give us comfort and interaction,” he said.

“So many traditions have been cancelled, but we can look back at the dances, the parties and events of Warwick because it’s such a special place for so many people.”

To access the service, ­simply apply for a Southern Downs Regional Council ­library membership and visit www.sdrc.gov.au.