Warwick Central choir in fine voice

Jonno Colfs
| 6th Jun 2017 6:49 PM
JUST A SONG ABOUT PING PONG: Warwick Central State School perform at the Border District Eisteddfod.
JUST A SONG ABOUT PING PONG: Warwick Central State School perform at the Border District Eisteddfod.

FOR the second year in a row Warwick Central State School has taken out the overall Champion School Choir at the Border District Eisteddfod.

Held over five days last week in Stanthorpe, the eisteddfod saw singers, dancers, actors and poets tread the boards for a shot at regional glory.

Central this year reigned supreme in the school choir sections winning the primary school folk song category, primary school sacred song category and primary schools over 100 students category, which handed them the title of champion primary school choir and overall champion choir.

Primary school classroom music teacher and Central's choral conductor Jayne Shelley said they were there to win.

 

PLEASED: Warwick Central State School perform at the Border District Eisteddfod.
PLEASED: Warwick Central State School perform at the Border District Eisteddfod.

"We expect the children to give us their best," she said.

"And they want to give it.

"We make it fun, they love it and the sheer joy and excitement when we were announced as winners of all those categories was amazing."

Ms Shelley said she and the group had learned a lot from past eisteddfods.

"We concentrated a lot of what we thought the adjudicators might want to see," she said.

"A few years ago, they said we were too shouty and exuberant.

"We toned that down and they said we didn't have enough energy.

"So we set out to be the most entertaining."

Ms Shelley said she wanted her choir to be the one people loved to watch.

"It's easy to get the parents of your own kids to be watching intently," she said.

"But to impress other parents is a lot harder.

"So we wanted to be the choir that puts on the best show overall. As soon as we changed our mindset to wanting to put on the best entertainment, that's when we started to win."

Mrs Shelley said there were more than 50 kids in the Central choir.

"Their dedication, commitment and enthusiasm was without question.

"Once a week from 8am for 50 minutes they were there to be the best they could.

"And thanks to their parents' commitment as well."

Ms Shelley said the group put a lot into practice and also choir placement.

"A lot of choirs like to have the kids learn a new song every few weeks to keep them from getting bored," she said.

"So I pick really fun and interesting songs and we practise till they are perfect.

"Choir placement is also very important.

"We make sure our stronger singers are positioned near less experienced singers to give the whole choir more strength."

The students sang Zum Gali Gali, Lord of the Dance, New Shoe Blues and Ping Pong.

 

Warwick Central State School perform at the Border District Eisteddfod.
Warwick Central State School perform at the Border District Eisteddfod.

"The kids love that song," Ms Shelley said. "It's made up of sections from very well known classical pieces and at the end of it the kids all get to throw ping pong balls at me.

"Eisteddfods can be very rigid and stiff affairs, but it's so obvious how much fun the kids have with this song and all its changes and I think it rubs off on the crowd, and the adjudicators.

"Usually adjudicators have their heads down, listening and writing, but a friend told me they were all transfixed on us during that song."

Ms Shelley said the choir's job was to tell a story and entertain.

"That's been our focus," she said. "I want the kids to know the songs inside out so they can focus on the delivery and entertaining their audience.

"And they smashed it, and they know they smashed it."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  school choirs warwick central state school

