Warwick charity ‘blown away’ by anonymous donations

IT SEEMS the key to keeping cosy this winter may be by warming the cockles of others’ hearts, or at least that’s the case for an anonymous Good Samaritan who donated $1000 to the Warwick Community Van.

The sum was one of many donations given to the Warwick charity over the past month, according to organiser Catherine Cazaly, and comes just as Mrs Cazaly plans to re-open the van ‘Frankie’ on June 14.

“I feel really touched by the whole experience of it … all that money is such a blessing,” she said.

“I’m always blown away and try to think back to the last time last time I gave $1000, or said I have $160 I’ve been saving up to give to you.

“It makes you think about how you can change your life for the better of others.”

The money would not “be idle” for long and would help with food supplies for the kitchen, hampers or winter preparation.

With a return imminent, Mrs Cazaly was preparing for an increased demand, while adding new hygiene measures such as takeaway meals.

“It’s good timing because it’s getting cold and we need that bit of warmth,” she said.

“I encourage people to come forward because if we don’t have it, I’m happy to source it.”

It also signalled a small return to community, in whatever new form that was.

“For me personally, it provides more meaning in my life … I enjoyed my downtime but as time ticked on you start to realise how this is working towards something that makes a difference,” Mrs Cazaly said.

“Life isn’t in how nice our house is, it’s in moments of connection.”

Frankie will be at Leslie Park on June 14, from 4pm.