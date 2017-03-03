31°
News

Warwick children exposed to drug scenes, arrests

Molly Glassey
| 3rd Mar 2017 7:25 AM
Children are being exposed to drug scenes in Warwick
Children are being exposed to drug scenes in Warwick FotoMaximum

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WARWICK detective is telling the town to clean up its act, after seeing the disturbing reality of young children living in homes riddled with dirty needles and dangerous amphetamines.

The shocking scenes were exposed during drug raids in Warwick this week.

In two days and four raids, the Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch charged seven residents with a list of drug offences.

CIB Detective Sergeant Darren Tamblyn said what he saw yesterday and Wednesday, in entering the homes of these alleged drug users was disturbing.

"This is your town Warwick, this is everyone's town, and these people are behaving in a disgusting manner,” he said.

"We went to houses where there were kids and needles and amphetamines, and it was a mess.”

During one of the raids, a recently harvested hydroponic marijuana operation was discovered on a street not a block from a popular Warwick park.

"There would have been 30 cannabis plants in there at some stage,” Det Sgt Tamblyn said.

"We found it non-operable at the time and it will be alleged the male admitted to owning it.”

A 34-year-old Warwick man was charged with one count each of producing, possessing and supplying dangerous drugs, as well as posessing property in connection to the supply of drugs, for the PVC piping, transformers and equipment that made up the operation.

In subsequent raids, an 18-year-old woman, her 25-year-old partner and 46-year-old man all sharing a home in the Warwick CBD were charged with possessing and supplying dangerous drugs.

Police also found in one of the homes a 23-year-old Warwick man wanted on two warrants, who allegedly ran from police when spotted by officers.

A number of crews chased him in broad daylight near Grafton St, and he was eventually arrested, and will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court today.

Det Sgt Tamblyn said each of the raids was in response to information passed on to police by the public, and every tip off, regardless of how small, could lead to a bust.

"We appreciate all the information coming in,” he said.

"I think we need to get it out there, someone that knows information about someone supplying the drugs and says nothing, isn't doing the right thing, in my opinion.

"I get people coming up to me and saying they've got ice in their family, and what sort of mess it's causing for them.

"But if you're not telling us about it and not trying to solve the problem, there's no use crying to me.”

The detective said the two days of raids were just the beginning of countless more Warwick police had in store.

"There's more raids coming, the message isn't getting through,” he warned.

All those charged are due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court March 22.

Tip off

Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous, with all information, no matter how small, often helpful to police.

Want to clean up this community?

Call 1800 333 000

Warwick Daily News

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Warwick children exposed to drug scenes, arrests

Warwick children exposed to drug scenes, arrests

A WARWICK detective is telling the town to clean up its act, after seeing the disturbing reality of young children living in homes riddled with drugs

McNichol to vie for One Nation candidacy

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and MP Steve Dickson announce a game changing move in the next Queensland State election.

The Southern Downs could be home to a political power-couple

Warwick's The Wow Factor closes its doors

CLOSED: Kate Strudwick from The WOW Factor will continue the design aspect of her business.

A STAPLE of the Warwick wedding scene is closing its doors.

No surrender in medal fight

BATTLE WON: Kelvin Johnston fought for his great uncle's war medals.

War motto inspires relative's battle to retrieve memorabilia

Local Partners

Wearable art hits its strides

Warwick Show will stage a wearable art parade for the first time to wow crowds with a crazy collision of couture and unbridled imagination.

Heat sends fruit vendor bananas

GREEN SHOOTS: Moving into autumn, Sam Sorbello is optimistic about the season for fresh produce.

Scorching temperatures have Sam Sorbello working around the clock

150th Show celebrates historic Warwick

BIG EFFORT: A huge group of volunteers together with representatives like 2016 Warwick Showgirl Amy Bradfield and Show chairman John Wilson are working hard to present the 150th Warwick Show.

Photo competition to showcase history of Rose City show

Warwick women speak at inspiring local event

WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP: Warwick consultant Kathryn Walton, and Catherine Travers from Condamine Headwaters, are jointly hosting the Warwick Women Mentors dinner at Belle Vue Cafe next Friday.

Warwick Women Mentors Dinner set to inspire young professionals

Help celebrate Aboriginal heritage

PROUD IDENTITY: Sharman Parsons with father David Parsons at the Bunya Festival stall during Jumpers and Jazz.

Head along to Maryvale for the Bunya Festival

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

ELIMINATIONS ramp up as reality show enters its final weeks.

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

A red-eyed tree frog takes a rest in the jungles of Costa Rica in a scene from the documentary TV series Planet Earth II.

LANDMARK doco series takes on all-new terrain.

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang present SBS's Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017

Aussie band asked to change name

It’s a bit late to ask Hunters and Collectors to change the name they have had for 36 years.

Activists PETA ask Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

Karl and Lisa are stunned by Tom Gleeson's quip.

Comedian Tom Gleeson has Today host squirming in his seat

Immaculate Close to CBD

12 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $237,000

This well maintained 3 bedroom timber home situated close to the cbd and school. Kitchen, dining, lounge, reverse cycle airconditioning, covered entertainment area...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Extra Large 2898m2 Block

41 Little Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 1 $270,000

This renovated 3 bedroom brick home situated on a huge 2898m2 block with plenty of room for the whole family. New modern stylish kitchen and bathroom, dining...

Lifestyle / Livestock

L2 Luna Road, Oman Ama 4352

Rural 0 0 $195,000

Approximately 162 acres of gently undulating mostly open grazing to lightly timbered. 35 kilometres east of Inglewood and 103 kilometres to Warwick. Watered with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

No Thru Street

5 Tahliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 ... $75,000

Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 m fully serviced block in a quiet street. This block will suit an enthusiast with hobbies that need...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $75,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!